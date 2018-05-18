MicroMoney (AMM) Market Cap Reaches $2.57 Million

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One MicroMoney token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003046 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bibox, Mercatox and HitBTC. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $136,353.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003799 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00715693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012359 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00180700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00081702 BTC.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney launched on September 13th, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,448,527 tokens. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

MicroMoney Token Trading

MicroMoney can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Mercatox, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

