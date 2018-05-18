Michael F. Finn Sells 20,442 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Michael F. Finn sold 20,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $640,447.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AXTA stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17,167.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.