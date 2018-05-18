MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sidoti upgraded MGP Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of MGP Ingredients traded down $0.78, reaching $85.88, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,171. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 4.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $597,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Augustus C. Griffin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.33 per share, with a total value of $76,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,084 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,051.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,951,162. 22.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

