Methanex (MEOH) Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,485 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.57% of Methanex worth $28,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 30,312.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 699,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 697,182 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $15,811,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Methanex by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 485,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 254,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $13,386,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,892,000 after purchasing an additional 58,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH opened at $70.95 on Friday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.05). Methanex had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase 6,590,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank set a $69.50 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

