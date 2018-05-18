Medley Management (MDLY) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $4.92

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Medley Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Medley Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $27.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLY. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Medley Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medley Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medley Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Medley Management by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 153,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Medley Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

