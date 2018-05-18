Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in General Electric (GE)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,928 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of General Electric by 20.3% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 63,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 215,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of General Electric by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 48,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.