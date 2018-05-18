Maven I&G VCT 4 (MAV4) to Issue GBX 4.80 Dividend

Maven I&G VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Maven I&G VCT 4 stock opened at GBX 0.69 ($0.01) on Friday. Maven I&G VCT 4 has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 90.17 ($1.22).

Maven I&G VCT 4 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

