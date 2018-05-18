Maven I&G VCT 3 (MIG3) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.25

Maven I&G VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Maven I&G VCT 3 traded up GBX 64.12 ($0.87), reaching GBX 64.75 ($0.88), during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620. Maven I&G VCT 3 has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 83.50 ($1.13).

In other news, insider William Robert (Bill) Nixon acquired 9,631 shares of Maven I&G VCT 3 stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £6,067.53 ($8,230.51).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

