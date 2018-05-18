Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Holdings in Box (BOX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Box (NYSE:BOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,129,429 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.82% of BOX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,362,000 after buying an additional 518,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,314,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after buying an additional 616,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,851,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,341,000 after buying an additional 99,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,203,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,660,000 after buying an additional 454,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,606,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,936,000 after buying an additional 344,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $27.68 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Box has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 433.21%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Box will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Vetr cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.14 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $2,087,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,837.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,079 shares of company stock valued at $7,859,329 over the last three months. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

