Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Yext (YEXT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.09% of Yext worth $25,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

YEXT opened at $15.16 on Friday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.84.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Yext had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.88 million. analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $123,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,941 shares of company stock worth $10,890,075 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

