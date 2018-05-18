Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) & Terra Nitrogen (TNH) Head-To-Head Survey

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) and Terra Nitrogen (NYSE:TNH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Marrone Bio Innovations has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terra Nitrogen has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marrone Bio Innovations and Terra Nitrogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marrone Bio Innovations 0 2 1 0 2.33 Terra Nitrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $2.18, indicating a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Marrone Bio Innovations’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marrone Bio Innovations is more favorable than Terra Nitrogen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marrone Bio Innovations and Terra Nitrogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marrone Bio Innovations $18.17 million 11.19 -$30.92 million ($1.07) -1.72 Terra Nitrogen $397.20 million 3.91 $153.90 million N/A N/A

Terra Nitrogen has higher revenue and earnings than Marrone Bio Innovations.

Dividends

Terra Nitrogen pays an annual dividend of $8.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Marrone Bio Innovations does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Terra Nitrogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Terra Nitrogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marrone Bio Innovations and Terra Nitrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marrone Bio Innovations -144.82% N/A -62.44% Terra Nitrogen 38.75% 41.57% 38.41%

Summary

Terra Nitrogen beats Marrone Bio Innovations on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation. The company's products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease control and plant health; and Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control to the growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens, and ornamental plants. It also provides Zequanox, a biomolluscicide that controls invasive mussels, which cause infrastructure and ecological damage primarily to power and industrial companies; and Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes. In addition, the company offers Haven, an anti-transpirant plant health product that reduces plant stress and dehydration; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, as well as reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company formerly known as Marrone Organic Innovations, Inc. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

Terra Nitrogen Company Profile

Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (TNCLP) is a limited partnership that produces nitrogen fertilizer products. The Company’s principal products are anhydrous ammonia (ammonia) and urea ammonium nitrate solutions (UAN), which it manufactures at its facility in Verdigris, Oklahoma. Its nitrogen products are used primarily by farmers. For the year ended December 31, 2016, it had sold 2.2 million tons of nitrogen fertilizers. The Company has production facility, in Verdigris, Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2016, it had two ammonia plants, two nitric acid plants and two UAN plants. The Company conducts its operations through an operating partnership, Terra Nitrogen, Limited Partnership (TNLP). Terra Nitrogen GP Inc. is the general partner of both TNCLP and TNLP and owns a 0.025% general partner interest in each of TNCLP and TNLP. The General Partner is an indirect subsidiary of CF Industries Holdings, Inc., which is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of nitrogen products.

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.