Maistro (MAIS) Insider David Rowe Purchases 250,000 Shares

Maistro (LON:MAIS) insider David Rowe purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,564.84).

David Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 30th, David Rowe purchased 250,000 shares of Maistro stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,564.84).

On Tuesday, March 13th, David Rowe purchased 500,000 shares of Maistro stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,912.10).

Maistro traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00), hitting GBX 3.98 ($0.05), during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 334,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,987. Maistro has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.95 ($0.24).

Maistro plc operates an enterprise services platform worldwide. The company operates an enterprise indirect spend management platform, which provides cloud-based software and managed services, including sourcing, supplier short listing, contract and project management, and payment processing and reporting solutions for the purchasing of business goods and services.

