Magnet Trading 24.5% Lower This Week (MAG)

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Magnet has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Magnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Magnet has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $7,278.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00050007 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000457 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Magnet Profile

MAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 25,946,955 coins and its circulating supply is 25,696,955 coins. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io . The official website for Magnet is magnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Magnet Coin Trading

Magnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

