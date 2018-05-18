Maggie Trading Up 34.6% Over Last Week (MAG)

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Maggie token can now be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OKEx and Rfinex. During the last week, Maggie has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. Maggie has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $23.38 million worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.04714760 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00028760 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001456 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013886 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009527 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About Maggie

MAG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official website is maggie.vip . Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io

Maggie Token Trading

Maggie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maggie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maggie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maggie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

