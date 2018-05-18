Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 47,431 Realty Income Co. (O)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

O stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 18 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.95%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

