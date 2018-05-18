Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 222,200 ZAGG Inc (ZAGG)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.78% of ZAGG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ZAGG by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZAGG by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 97,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZAGG by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZAGG. ValuEngine upgraded ZAGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZAGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ZAGG in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut ZAGG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on ZAGG in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZAGG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

ZAGG opened at $15.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ZAGG Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $432.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.28. ZAGG had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ZAGG Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZAGG news, Director Cheryl A. Larabee sold 18,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $269,427.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,190.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

