Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 14,655 bluebird bio (BLUE)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 2,110.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of bluebird bio opened at $189.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $177.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 857.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -9.33 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on bluebird bio to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.80.

In related news, insider David Davidson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $3,685,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $8,269,990. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

