Mackay Shields LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Verso Co. (VRS)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 152,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.44% of Verso as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 194,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth about $8,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Verso and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Verso to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Verso stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $653.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Verso Co. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $20.19.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.16 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. sell-side analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,732,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 547,573 shares of company stock worth $9,491,392 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

