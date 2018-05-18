Mackay Shields LLC Acquires Shares of 93,948 CubeSmart (CUBE)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of CubeSmart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,535,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,563 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,595,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $24,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $20,647,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,264.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 620,770 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 215,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $6,434,360.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,378 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 70,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,144,371.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,322 shares of company stock worth $13,934,902. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart opened at $29.53 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

