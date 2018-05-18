Lufthansa (DLAKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS upgraded Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Lufthansa opened at $29.51 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter. Lufthansa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 27.75%. equities research analysts predict that Lufthansa will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lufthansa stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Lufthansa worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

