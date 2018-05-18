LSV Asset Management Has $16.01 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics (KE)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.71% of Kimball Electronics worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 114.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 55,589 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 29.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 88,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 40,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. 59.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th.

Shares of Kimball Electronics opened at $17.90 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $283.94 million during the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services.

