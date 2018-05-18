LSV Asset Management Has $13 Million Position in Washington Prime Group (WPG)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.05% of Washington Prime Group worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,151,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,078,000 after buying an additional 263,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,266,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,737,000 after buying an additional 699,063 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,725,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 2,972,581 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,322,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,657,000 after buying an additional 274,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Prime Group opened at $6.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Washington Prime Group has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.30). Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $180.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.70 million. equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Washington Prime Group news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 28,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $183,005.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WPG. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on Washington Prime Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Washington Prime Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

