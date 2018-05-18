Lowe’s (LOW) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $85.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Lowe’s has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $86.12.

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Lowe’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. analysts forecast that Lowe’s will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 24th. Lowe’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Lowe’s in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

