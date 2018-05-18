Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Hits New 12-Month High and Low After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock to $10.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lonestar Resources US traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 16138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

LONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

In other news, insider Barry Schneider bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 177.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $148.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.61 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

