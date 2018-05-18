Lomiko Metals (LMR) PT Set at C$0.33 by Fundamental Research

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) received a C$0.33 target price from analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lomiko Metals opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.31.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,169 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.