Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 83 ($1.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS set a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 90 ($1.22) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 75.48 ($1.02).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00), hitting GBX 66.03 ($0.90), on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 104,481,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.81 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.58 ($1.00).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.