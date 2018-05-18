Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $132.85 on Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $132.85 or 0.01636000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsBank, Cryptox, Ovis and CoinEx. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.52 billion and approximately $361.19 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005125 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014146 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016328 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 56,586,988 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CRXzone, Gatecoin, Trade By Trade, GDAX, Orionx, The Rock Trading, SouthXchange, ZB.COM, Dgtmarket, fex, LakeBTC, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Koinim, B2BX, Mercatox, Upbit, Abucoins, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Lykke Exchange, Bitbank, COSS, Coinroom, Bitbns, Korbit, Vebitcoin, Nanex, Octaex, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand, Binance, Braziliex, Crex24, Cryptomate, BitFlip, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Exrates, Coinone, Tux Exchange, Bitso, QBTC, Bits Blockchain, Huobi, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Coinhub, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Exmo, Coinut, BTC Markets, TOPBTC, Bitstamp, BitMarket, LocalTrade, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, RightBTC, Unocoin, Koinex, ChaoEX, Ovis, CoinEx Market, Coinsuper, CoinTiger, OKCoin.cn, Bit-Z, Koineks, OkCoin Intl., CoinEx, BitForex, Livecoin, TDAX, Kraken, Bitmaszyna, Bitsane, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Coinnest, Omicrex, Bitlish, xBTCe, BCEX, C-Patex, MBAex, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinsBank, Qryptos, OpenLedger DEX, EXX, WEX, OTCBTC, CoinBene, Bibox, Cryptohub, Bithumb, QuadrigaCX, Kuna, BtcTrade.im, Bit2C, FreiExchange, Zebpay, BitKonan, Gate.io, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, Fatbtc, Mercado Bitcoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DSX, BitBay, Tidex, Cryptox, Coinsquare, Liqui, GOPAX, C2CX, Coinrail, Novaexchange, Ore.Bz, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Negocie Coins, Bisq, BL3P, BigONE, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bleutrade, Lbank, Iquant, Waves Decentralized Exchange and CoinExchange. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.