Linamar (LNR) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, March 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Linamar from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$85.00.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$69.77 on Wednesday. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$60.50 and a 52 week high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

In other Linamar news, Director William Harrison sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.18, for a total value of C$43,908.00.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

