Limoneira (LMNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LMNR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Limoneira traded down $0.27, hitting $24.65, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.49 million, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.82. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.27%. sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

