Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Life Storage worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,170,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,516,000 after purchasing an additional 170,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Life Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Life Storage by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.93.

In other news, CEO David L. Rogers sold 26,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $2,502,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Attea sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $2,560,861.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,272. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Life Storage opened at $90.01 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.55). Life Storage had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

