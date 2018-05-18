Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Life Storage worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,147,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 871,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.71 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO David L. Rogers sold 26,951 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $2,502,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $364,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,800.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,630 shares of company stock worth $6,337,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.93.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.