Liberum Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Volex Group (VLX)

Volex Group (LON:VLX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday.

LON VLX opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.04) on Wednesday. Volex Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 86 ($1.17).

Volex Group Company Profile

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and vacuum cleaners.

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.