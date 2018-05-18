Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Halfords (HFD)

Halfords (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HFD. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halfords in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.88) target price on shares of Halfords in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Halfords to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 436 ($5.91) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Numis Securities cut shares of Halfords to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.88) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.41) target price on shares of Halfords in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 377.17 ($5.12).

Shares of HFD opened at GBX 386 ($5.24) on Friday. Halfords has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305.40 ($4.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380.50 ($5.16).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company offers car parts, cycling products, technology products, kids products, and camping and leisure equipment; and car service, repair, and MOTs to retail and fleet customers.

