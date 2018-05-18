Liberty Media (BATRK) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Liberty Media (NASDAQ:BATRK) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Media earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.8412277670636 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $973.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Media has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Liberty Media

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

