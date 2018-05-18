Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Bond Prices Rise 2.5%

An issue of Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) bonds rose 2.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.625% coupon and will mature on December 1, 2021. The debt is now trading at $82.25. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGCY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

Legacy Reserves stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.69. 5,073,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Legacy Reserves LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legacy Reserves had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 173,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $398,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,663,456 shares of company stock worth $14,758,215 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Reserves in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 1,701.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Reserves in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

