Leerink Swann Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies (A)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of Agilent Technologies opened at $63.59 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.32. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.66 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,464.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 4,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,452 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 303.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

