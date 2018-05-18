Lear (LEA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.33.

NYSE:LEA opened at $202.67 on Monday. Lear has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Lear will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

Lear declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $954.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

In other Lear news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 5,373 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $1,021,622.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mel Stephens sold 17,006 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $3,282,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,209 shares of company stock valued at $32,792,456 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lear by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

