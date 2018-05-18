Lazaruscoin (LAZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

Lazaruscoin (CURRENCY:LAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Lazaruscoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Lazaruscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lazaruscoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Lazaruscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lazaruscoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00154330 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001161 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000392 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Lazaruscoin Profile

Lazaruscoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. The official website for Lazaruscoin is lazaruscoin.com

Lazaruscoin Coin Trading

Lazaruscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lazaruscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lazaruscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lazaruscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lazaruscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lazaruscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.