Laurentian Raises Raging River Exploration (RRX) Price Target to C$11.00

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Raging River Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Raging River Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Raging River Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TD Securities downgraded Raging River Exploration from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Raging River Exploration from C$10.50 to C$13.15 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.24.

Get Raging River Exploration alerts:

RRX stock opened at C$7.82 on Tuesday. Raging River Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$8.89.

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$130.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million.

About Raging River Exploration

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Raging River Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raging River Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.