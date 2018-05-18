Laureate International Universities (LAUR) PT Raised to $20.00

Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Laureate International Universities’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laureate International Universities to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Laureate International Universities in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Laureate International Universities in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Laureate International Universities in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate International Universities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate International Universities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Laureate International Universities alerts:

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Laureate International Universities has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $885.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.02 million. Laureate International Universities had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Laureate International Universities’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. research analysts forecast that Laureate International Universities will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Laureate International Universities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Laureate International Universities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Laureate International Universities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Laureate International Universities by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laureate International Universities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate International Universities

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate International Universities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate International Universities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.