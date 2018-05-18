Larry L. Wood Sells 6,300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $864,738.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, April 16th, Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $875,511.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences opened at $135.83 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $136.06 and a twelve month high of $137.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 211,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,815,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,565,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 221,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

