Laredo Petroleum Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 12,226 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 10,088% compared to the typical daily volume of 120 put options.

Laredo Petroleum opened at $9.98 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.73 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 63.53% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,834.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,431,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,704 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,629,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,838 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,747,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 941,336 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.34.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

