Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Landmark Infrastructure earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1466029020938 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure opened at $14.25 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Landmark Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $358.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Landmark Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.15%.

In other Landmark Infrastructure news, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. bought 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $91,844.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,871. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landmark Infrastructure Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

