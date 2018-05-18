L John Doerr Sells 11,563 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total transaction of $12,500,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

L John Doerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total transaction of $12,500,884.25.

Alphabet opened at $1,078.59 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,076.38 and a 52-week high of $1,088.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $750.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $31.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Morningstar reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

