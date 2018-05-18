K+S (SDF) PT Set at €24.40 by equinet

equinet set a €24.40 ($29.05) price objective on K+S (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale set a €26.00 ($30.95) target price on K+S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($33.33) target price on K+S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.71) target price on K+S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($33.33) target price on K+S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €18.50 ($22.02) target price on K+S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.64 ($28.14).

Shares of K+S opened at €24.41 ($29.06) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. K+S has a fifty-two week low of €18.92 ($22.52) and a fifty-two week high of €24.74 ($29.45).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

