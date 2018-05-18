Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.93 Million Position in Amazon.com (AMZN)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 285.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,581.76 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,575.20 and a one year high of $1,590.00. The company has a market cap of $770.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,702.99.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.50, for a total transaction of $3,219,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,492.93, for a total value of $2,985,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,929,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,288 shares of company stock worth $17,577,129. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

