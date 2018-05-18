Kroger Sees Unusually High Options Volume (KR)

Kroger (NYSE:KR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 43,366 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,162% compared to the average volume of 3,437 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kroger from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $92,834.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,999.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,949,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,884,000 after buying an additional 836,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,973,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,675,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,210,000 after buying an additional 696,119 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,538,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,532,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,220,000 after buying an additional 958,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Kroger had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

