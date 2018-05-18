Kroger (KR) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KR. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.48.

Shares of Kroger traded down $0.27, reaching $25.03, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 151,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,228,522. Kroger has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $92,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,999.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,215,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,160,000 after acquiring an additional 655,419 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Kroger by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,746,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

