Korea Investment CORP Purchases 46,461 Shares of American Water (AWK)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of American Water (NYSE:AWK) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.28% of American Water worth $41,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in American Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water alerts:

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of American Water in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC raised American Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.63 to $80.15 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS lifted their price objective on American Water from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo raised American Water from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.63 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $84.00 price objective on American Water and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.52.

Shares of American Water opened at $80.34 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. American Water has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $81.74.

American Water (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.74 million. American Water had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.06%. American Water’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American Water will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from American Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. American Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

American Water Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.