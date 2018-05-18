Konica Minolta Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (KNCAY)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Konica Minolta in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KNCAY stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate products, prepress production systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

